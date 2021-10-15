Local music spotlight with Kevin Barry on Coast Live

Originally from Massachusetts, Kevin Barry settled in Virginia in 1997 when assigned to Langley AFB, with the US Air Force. Retired from AF in 2000, and stayed here. He was a church choir leader and instrumentalist at various Air Force base chapels around the world for nearly 30 years and began performing at local open mics in 2014. He joins us now to perform his original song, "Grampa's Attic" for Acoustic Music Friday.