HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Liz Terrell and Chris Brydge are an auspicious combination of talent, and have been captivating audiences since 2018. The duo exclusively features jazz bass and vocals creating an intimate listening environment and fresh interpretation of classic standards. They join us for Acoustic Music Friday to perform their version of "Daydream" written by Billy Strayhorn and made famous by Duke Ellington.

Go to lizandbrydge.com to learn more.