Local music spotlight with Marty C. Moore on Coast Live

Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 11:11:09-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Marty C. Moore grew up in Chesapeake, Va and has lived in Hampton Roads his whole life. He was introduced to music at a young age and has now been playing acoustic shows around the Hampton Roads area for over 5 years! He joins us for Acoustic Music Friday to perform his original song, "In My Garden".

Catch Marty again:
March 4 and 5 at Abbey Road Pub & Restaurant, Virginia Beach
March 11 at Cove Tavern, Newport News
March 12 at Benchtop Brewing Company, Norfolk

Learn more at www.reverbnation.com/martycmoore.

