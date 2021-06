HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Combining his skills in the visual arts with his passion for music Mike Gombas has gone on to write, record, perform, tour, and create artwork for his numerous projects including Counterfeit Molly, Step Pets, Two Hand Touch, and as a solo artist. He joins us to perform his original song "Write it Down" for Acoustic Music Friday.

