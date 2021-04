HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Runnin’ Shine is a hot country act with its members hailing from Virginia by way of Alabama, New York, and New Hampshire. Playing together since February of 2015, Runnin’ Shine is a tight, four-piece comprised of Janice Chandler on vocals and acoustic guitar, Richie Bohr on lead electric guitar, Bill Snow on drums, and Jim Cahoon on the bass. Janice and Jim join us to perform "Nowhere to Go" for Acoustic Music Friday.

Go to RunninShine.net to learn more!