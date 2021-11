HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Demonstrating guitar virtuosity with powerful fingerpicking, bottleneck slide and a warm alto voice Ruth presents a mix of originals with poignant lyrics as well as well-crafted instrumental arrangements of classics and has blazed a trail for herself as an authentic performer, songwriter, guitarist, and storyteller. She joins us to perform her original song, "Till It’s Safe To Go Outside" for Acoustic Music Friday.

Go to ruthwyand.com for more!