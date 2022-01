HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Serious Black is a folk duo, consisting of Drew Lopenzina and Lizzie Black, known for their sweet harmonies, poignant original songs, and pure, organic, acoustic folk aesthetic, featuring guitar, mandolin, flute, harmonica, and the concertina. They join us to perform their original song "Valeria" for Acoustic Music Friday.

Visit facebook.com/SeriousBlackFolkMusic to learn more.