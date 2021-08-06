Local music spotlight with the Daniel Jordan Band on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "The Daniel Jordan Band" is a Country Southern Rock band that entertains throughout Eastern NC and SE VA and always pumps the crowd up with their engaging style of music! They join us for Acoustic Music Friday to perform their original song "Live in the Sticks".

Catch the Daniel Jordan Band again at:

The NC Rock Autism Music Festival on Aug 14, from noon till midnight at The Crawfish Shack, Hertford, NC

Breezes on Ocracoke Island August 20 and 21 from 9:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

The Eagle's Nest Rockin' Country Bar in Chesapeake Virginia on September 25 from 9:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

Visit https://thedanieljordanband.com/ for more information.