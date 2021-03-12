Local music spotlight with The Glencoe Lads on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - There is a keen magic when Glencoe Lads take to the stage in their kilts and fiddles. U.S National Champion Fiddlers Seán Heely and Colin McGlynn perform lively dance music from Scotland, Cape Breton, and Ireland to modern day tunes in the American tradition. They join us to perform traditional Irish tunes, "I'll Tell me Ma", "The Banshee" and "Silver Spea".

Upcoming Shows :

March 12 - Creative Cauldron LiveStream Concert at 7:30pm

March 17 - MoMac Brewing 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 28- Scottish Session at Legend Brewing Depot from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.