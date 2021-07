HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Oliver Gable Project consists of Rob Oliver and Brent Gable. Both Brent and Rob have been writing and performing original music in the Hampton Roads area for many years. Brent has a release with his most recent band Acredale, and Rob writes and performs as a solo artist. They join us for Acoustic Music Friday to perform their original song, "Heartaches".

Learn more at www.robolivermusic.com.