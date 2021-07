HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Storyweavers debuted their CD "Fallen Sparrow" at the Hampton History Museum in 2018 and have been beautifully crafting songs every since. Band members Sheela Fortner, Shari Strader, Beth Whyle and Jennifer McLaughlin join us to perform their original song "Strangely Beautiful" and share their journey and motivation.

