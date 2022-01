HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Travis Morrison is a musician from Portsmouth who has been playing music for most of his life! He joins us to perform his version of "Folsom Prison Blues" for Acoustic Music Friday.

Catch Travis again:

Friday, January 28 at 8:00 p.m. at Hoss's Deli

Saturday, January 29 at 6:00 p.m. at Smoke BBQ in Newport News

Go to facebook.com/TMorrison189 to learn more.