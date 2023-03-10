Watch Now
Local Musician Marty C. Moore performs on Coast Live

Posted at 5:01 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 17:01:49-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Singer/Songwriter and Virginia native Marty C. Moore takes the Coast Live stage to perform two original songs, "Thousand Miles" and "I'm On Fire," for Acoustic Music Friday!

Upcoming Shows:

  • March 10th: Nansemond Brewing Station from 6 - 9 p.m.
  • March 11th: Relay for Life event from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Bethpage Camp resort in Urbanna, VA
  • Open Mic night at HK on the Bay from 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Follow Marty on Facebook: Facebook.com/martymooremusic
Watch him on YouTube: Marty C Moore
Reverbnation: Reverbnation.com/martycmoore

