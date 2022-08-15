Local Non-Profit “ The Pink Ride” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Lori Aitkenhead discusses The Pink Ride’s mission and shares details on an upcoming motorcycle ride that supports women fighting breast cancer.

13th Annual Pink Ride

October 2, 9 a.m.

Big Woody’s Chesapeake

For tickets, visit ThePinkRide.org

To schedule a free mammogram, call 757-312-6400.

You can help the "The Pink Ride" win five thousand dollars to continue their mission by placing your vote for them as part of One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning's "One Hour Cares" initiative! Place your vote at onehourcares.com.

Presented by One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning

onehourcomfort.com

(757) 868-7600

