Local pastor on upcoming event to fight violence in Hampton Roads on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Melvin Marriner, Senior Pastor at Grove Baptist Church, joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming event "Better is Now: A March Against Violence in Hampton Roads."

The march aims to raise awareness on social issues connected to violence, share solutions and resources that will help decrease the number of homicides and suicides in our community.

Participants will gather at 8:00 a.m. on June 29 at the Portsmouth Courthouse. The march will begin at 9:15 a.m. and culminates with a community rally at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.

Registration is encouraged, but not required. To register, visit betterisnow.eventbrite.com.