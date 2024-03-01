Local quartet "La Primavera Strings" performs classical pieces on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Alaina Shaw, Casey Copeland, Sarah Graham and Giovanni Encarnacion—known collectively as "La Primavera Strings"— join Coast Live to perform two pieces for a very classy Acoustic Music Friday!

Pieces performed:



String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, Op 96 ‘The American’: 1. Allegro, composed by Dvorak

String Quartet No. 1 in G K. 80: 1. Adagio, composed by Mozart

The group performs frequently for weddings, corporate events, private parties and other events. They can also be seen performing in the community.

Catch La Primavera Strings Friday, March 1 at Varia in Norfolk and Sunday, June 9 at Commonwealth Brewing Co.

For more information, visit www.laprimaverastrings.com and follow the group on Facebook and Instagram.