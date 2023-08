HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Local reggae act United Souls Band performs two original songs, “Tricky” and “Music is My Ammo,” on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday!

Catch United Souls Band performing live here in Hampton Roads!



August 12: Reggae Rib Festival at Oozlefinch Craft Brewery

August 26: Cutlass Grill -

August 27: Waterman's Brewery

September 9: CaribFest

Follow United Souls Band on Facebook at facebook.com/unitedsoulsband.