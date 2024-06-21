Watch Now
Local singer/songwriter "Daughter" performs original music on Coast Live

Posted at 6:01 PM, Jun 21, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Singer/songwriter Maddie Overy, known on stage as "Daughter," joins Coast Live with guitarist Corey Pavlosky to perform two original songs, "Day Dreaming" and "What Are We," for Acoustic Music Friday.

Catch Daughter performing locally:

  • July 17th: Wharf Hill Brewing w/ Corey Pavlosky, 7 - 10 p.m.
  • July 19th: Westside Burgers, 6 - 9 p.m.
  • July 25th: Cove Tavern w/ Hannah Jai 6 - 9 p.m. 
  • July 26th: Williamsburg Winery 6 - 9 p.m.
  • July 27th: Bohemian Amigos Record Shop, 2 - 3 p.m. 

Keep up with Daughter online at linktr.ee/daughterofficial.

