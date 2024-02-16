Watch Now
Coast Live

Local singer/songwriter Heather Murphy performs original music on Coast Live

Posted at 6:19 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 18:19:19-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hampton Roads local musician Heather Murphy joins Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Survivor" and "Come Back Home," for Acoustic Music Friday.

Catch Heather Murphy performing live:

  • Saturday, February 17 with the Plastic Eddie Trio at Chartway Arena at 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 24 performing solo at Back Bay Brew House from 7 - 10 p.m.
  • Friday, March 15 with the Plastic Eddie Trio at Big Ugly Brewing from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Keep up with Heather Murphy on social media by following her Facebook page.

