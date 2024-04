Prev Next

Posted at 4:18 PM, Apr 05, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia Beach-based singer, songwriter and producer Louissa joins Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Pretty Lie" and "Rearview," accompanied by John Terrell on guitar. Catch Louissa performing live in Hampton Roads:

Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Old Beach Farmer's Market

Saturday, April 6 from 7 - 11 p.m. at The Raleigh Room, in the Cavalier Hotel Click here to follow Louissa on social media.



