Local woman returns to reality game shows for "Beast Games" Season 2 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jessi DiPette, a local actress and singer, joins Coast Live to discuss her appearance in season two of "Beast Games" on Prime Video, and the process behind casting and shooting reality game shows.

"Beast Games" is the brainchild of Jimmy Donaldson, also known as "Mr. Beast." One of the internet's biggest and most popular personalities, Mr. Beast struck a chord with audiences with his content depicting contestants winning money for completing various challenges. That concept, writ large and with a grand prize of $5 million, is "Beast Games."

DiPette, who works and performs in the local theater community, is no stranger to Reality Game Show TV: her first experience with the format was with the first season of Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge," a spin-off of the uber-popular Korean series in 2023 — coincidentally, that series was also a major inspiration for Mr. Beast.

Is there more on-air competition in store for the Tidewater TV talent Jessi DiPette?

"I think If I am given the chance to do it, why wouldn't I? It's so cool. It takes you out of the world, you live without your phone for a while. You meet, like, some of the coolest people I have ever met in my life."

"Beast Games" Season 2 is streaming now on Prime Video.