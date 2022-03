HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Myles McNutt is an Entertainment Critic, Writer, Blogger, and ODU Professor who knows just about everything there is to know about Pop Culture. He stops by Coast Live to talk about the 94th Annual Academy Awards, to discuss whether the ceremony achieved its goal of reaching a wider audience and what the awards tell us about the future of the film industry.

Follow Myles' work at EpisodicMedium.substack.com