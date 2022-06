HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- Berkley Supermarket in Norfolk isn't your average chain grocery store. This locally owned grocer is a community-focused market with fresh seafood, smoked meats, and even its own soul food kitchen. Owner Mike Palmer discusses all that Berkley Supermarket has to offer, and shares some delicious seafood selections with Coast Live!

210 E Berkley Ave Norfolk

757-904-6444

BerkleySupermarket.com