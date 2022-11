HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kivinie and Wilnette Johnson join Coast Live with a look at some of the classic dressed-up looks you can find at Goodluck Menswear, as part of Coast Live's "Shop Local" Black Friday Special!

Presented by Goodluck Menswear

12709 Jefferson Ave

Newport News, Va. 23602

757-283-5104

48 Southgate Sq.

Colonial Heights, Va. 23834

(804) 526-7870