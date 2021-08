Love Island, one of the hottest reality shows of the summer recently wrapped up right here on News 3. A group of single “islanders” arrived at a luxurious villa in Hawaii to embark on a journey of dates, romance and relationships. Season 3 winner and Hampton Roads Native Korey Gandy joined us here on Coast Live to talk about his journey and why he chose to pursue love on national television.

Fans can watch all episodes of "Love Island US" Season 3 on Paramount+!