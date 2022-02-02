"Love Off the Grid" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Four couples think they have found “the one,” with one problem: one partner lives completely off the grid – no running water, no electricity and no civilization in sight. From the Producers of the Cultural Phenomenon "90 Day Fiance" comes "Love Off the Grid", which follows four people accustomed to modern amenities who give it all up for a chance at true love. Jen Taylor and Charlie Moore join us to talk about the upcoming season and what to expect!

"Love Off the Grid" is now streaming on Discovery+.