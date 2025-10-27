Luke Bryan is Filling Hunger Gaps on Coast Live

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Bayer and Country superstar Luke Bryan are teaming up to fight food insecurity. The 10th Annual Take Care, Now campaign is a partnership with Feeding America, which is tackling hidden hunger and nutrient gaps that often result from expensive food prices.

Rising food prices are forcing nearly 9 in 10 Americans to change their shopping habits, and rural families are feeling the impact most. Parents are carrying much of the burden, with almost 40% reporting stress over not having enough nutritious food for their children. 

