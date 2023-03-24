Watch Now
Luxury outdoor furniture with HEA Living on Coast Live: Positively Williamsburg

Posted at 2:33 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 14:33:48-04

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — It's almost time to clean off your yard furniture and get ready for outdoor fun! However, if you found that the winter left your patio furniture in poor condition, with faded cushions and rusty chairs—an upgrade may be in your future!

Instead of replacing your set every few years, HEA Living in Williamsburg has classy options that will last a lifetime. Owner Barry Joseph showed April Woodard around the shop as part of Coast Live's "Positively Williamsburg" special!

