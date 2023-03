HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sebrina Brown, Founder and CEO of Girlfriends Tea, joins Coast Live to share how she combined her line of luxury teas with a desire to have meaningful conversations about current issues and topics related to women and mental health, ultimately creating the virtual talk show "Girlfriends Tea."

Girlfriend’s Tea Conference

April 15, 2023

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

girlfriendstea.com