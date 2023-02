HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Shelly “La Belle" Warren talks with us about how she helps women facing hair loss regain their confidence.

And Madame La Belle also says she is hiring. She is looking for a Wig Technician. Must be a licensed cosmetologist, friendly and passionate about helping people. No wig experience needed.

Presented By

Madame La Belle Wigs & Beauty Lounge

madamelabellewigs.com

757-478-0102