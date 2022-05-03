Watch
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a Breakfast Margarita on Coast Live

Posted at 1:04 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 13:16:00-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Executive Beverage's Dennis Ferrigno Jr. stops by Coast Live to make his "Tajin Breakfast Margarita" and talk about the opening of his new restaurant, Elevenses Fresh Table and Bar.

Dennis' Tajin Breakfast Margarita Recipe:

  • 1 whole lime pressed
  • 1/2 orange pressed
  • 1.5 oz blanco tequila
  • 1.5 oz tres agave
  • 2 oz water

Check out Elevenses Fresh Table & Bar, opening Memorial Day weekend!
Located at 328 Laskin Rd. in Virginia Beach.
Follow the restaurant on Instagram @elevenses_vb.

