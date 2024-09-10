Make a Scarecrow Make a Difference on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Pumpkins, a hay bale, and don’t forget colorful mums. Together they make a perfect porchscape but you may want to add a scarecrow into the mix and they are easy to do it yourself.

On Coast, The Garden Guru, Mike Westphal explained how a few simple pieces can help you create the perfect scarecrow for decorating your home or keeping birds from destroying your plants.

For 28 years it’s been a tradition at the McDonald Garden Center to make a scarecrow and make a difference for King’s Daughters. Join this great cause.

Make a Scarecrow Make a Difference.

September 14th & 15th

Register:McDonald Garden Center