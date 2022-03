Posted at 2:37 PM, Mar 17, 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dennis M. Ferrigno, Jr. founder of Executive Beverage, LLC, joins us to make a special "Mrs. Hazel Basil" to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! Visit execbeverage.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.