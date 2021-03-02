Menu

Make the most out of your Medicare plan on Coast Live

Posted at 12:43 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 12:43:51-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Millions of Americans had the opportunity to make changes to their Medicare coverage last fall. But being proactive about Medicare coverage doesn’t end once the Annual Enrollment Period is over. In fact, now is time for people to make important decisions that can impact not only their health but also their wallet. Mary Snyder, Market CEO for United Healthcare Medicare & Retirement joins us with some tips on managing health costs and saving money overall.

Learn more at UHCMEDICAREHEALTHPLANS.COM.

