HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia Distillery Company Lead Blender and Education Manager Amanda Beckwith shows us how to make a delicious Blackberry Whisky Mojito!

Visit vadistillery.com to learn more!

Blackberry Whisky Mojito

2 oz VHW Port Cask Finished Whisky

1 oz blackberry liqueur

½ oz mint syrup*

½ oz freshly squeezed lime juice

Mint leaves to garnish

1. Combine ingredients in mixing glass.

2. Add ice and stir.

3. Strain into glass with crushed ice.

4. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.