Making a grapefruit cocktail and pistachio pesto with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We celebrate Naitonal Grapefruit Month and make a delicious pesto with Chef Patrick Evans Hylton.

CHEERS TO NATIONAL GRAPEFRUIT MONTH

WITH OUR GREATHOUND COCKTAIL

Winter’s cold and gloom can be put at bay with fresh, bright flavors.

One of our favorite ways to bring some sunshine during the cold is with citrus fruit. Citrus not only has tropical tone, but tropical tastes as well. February is National Grapefruit Month, and there are many ways to enjoy this fruit.

One of our favorite ways of incorporating grapefruit is by enjoying the sweet/tart flavors of a freshly squeezed fruit.

Make our Greathound Cocktail, a take on the classic Greyhound Cocktail, by utilizing fresh squeezed grapefruit, gin (we like the gin from our friends at Norfolk’s Reverend Spirits), and Campari.

This is a tart, refreshing drink with undertones of pleasant bitterness. Serve it in a tall glass with plenty of ice. Here’s how to make it:

In a tall glass filled with ice, add 1-1/2 ounces gin (we like the offering from Reverend Spirits in Norfolk) and 1/2 ounce Campari. Fill almost full with grapefruit juice, stir, and top off with seltzer. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary or grapefruit wedge.

Gin comes from Reverend Spirits in Norfolk, www.DrinkReverend.com

BON APPETIT TO PISTACHIOS

WITH OUR PISTACHIO PESTO

February 26 is National Pistachio Day, held in honor of the green-hued nut.

Pistachios are a nutrient-rich nut with lots of minerals, protein, and vitamins. When enjoyed in moderation, pistachios can help promote a healthy lifestyle.

We love eating pistachios out-of-hand, but we also love incorporating them into dishes, such as our Pistachio Pesto.

Our Pistachio Pesto is a delicious take on a classic pesto, with pistachios being used in place of traditional pine nuts. The results is a richly flavored sauce that can be incorporated any way classic pesto can.

It’s also National Snack Food Month, and we offer a delicious bite to try at your next gathering: place a softened block of cream cheese in the middle of a platter and generously drizzle our Pistachio Pesto on top. Garnish with fresh basil leaves and serve with buttery, round crackers.

Here’s how to make our Pistachio Pesto:

In the bowl of a food processor or blender, process3 cups loosely packed fresh basil leaves, stems removed, until finely chopped, scraping the sides as necessary.

Add 3/4 cup shelled pistachios, 3 peeled garlic cloves, 1/4 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese, 1/4 cup freshly grated romano cheese, 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, and process until well combined, scraping the sides as necessary.

Whisk 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice and 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil together and slowly drizzle it into the bowl, processing until the mixture is well combined, creamy, and smooth.

For more, visit www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

EATS, DRINKS + DOS

PACZKIS ADD PUNCH TO FAT TUESDAY

Laissez les bon temps rouler - let the good times roll! Fat Tuesday is on the way, and it’s time to enjoy some decadent treats before the fasting days of Lent.

At Cafe Stella Roasters in Norfolk, a Fat Tuesday tradition are paczkis, a Polish jelly-filled donut dating back to the 16th Century.

Stella Pomianek mades the sweet treats by hand each year - in 2021 she crafted some 1,700 of them. Pomianek’s husband, Marius, who is the cafe’s roaster, is from Poland.

Take note: these aren’t your regular jelly donuts. The dough is sweeter and the jelly more intense. Plus, they are available for a limited time only.

Pre-order raspberry jam or vanilla cream filled paczkis from Cafe Stella to avoid being disappointed when they run out at the bistro. They are available on Fat Tuesday, March 1 through Sunday, March 6.

The cost is $33 per dozen or a half-dozen for $17, with the minimum order being a half-dozen. Order by phone at 757-625-0461 or message on Facebook or Instagram.

Paczkis come from Cafe Stella in Norfolk, www.CafeStellaRoasters.com

