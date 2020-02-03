HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - When people eat hummus, they assume it is diet friendly, but there are more carbs in garbanzo beans than most people realize. Chef Jacqui Renager shows us how to make a keto-friendly version of hummus using cauliflower instead of garbanzo beans.

Cauliflower Hummus

One head Cauliflower – florets removed and microwaved for 10 minutes

¼ cup Tahini

2 cloves garlic

8 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2/3 cup Kalamata Olives -- pits removed

1 Tsp Paprika

Juice of one lemon

1Tsp Cumin

1 Tbsp Chopped Parsley for topping

Add all ingredients to a food processor and puree until smooth. Top hummus with drizzle of olive oil, chopped parsley and chopped Kalamata olive.

