Making a refreshing summertime salad on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Summer is officially here and we are all looking for great ways to create dishes that are both delicious and nutritious. Chef Matthew May joins us with a recipe for Summertime Watermelon & Cucumber Salad with Feta and shows us how to make it.

Summertime Watermelon & Cucumber Salad with Feta

1 small seedless watermelon (about 2 pounds), peeled and cubed

1 English cucumber

1/4 pound feta, cubed

1 cup balsamic vinegar (reduced to 1/4 cup)

1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

Cracked black pepper to taste

1/8 tsp. coarse sea salt

For more information visit www.matthewmay.org.