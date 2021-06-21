Making a refreshing summertime salad on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Summer is officially here and we are all looking for great ways to create dishes that are both delicious and nutritious. Chef Matthew May joins us with a recipe for Summertime Watermelon & Cucumber Salad with Feta and shows us how to make it.
Summertime Watermelon & Cucumber Salad with Feta
1 small seedless watermelon (about 2 pounds), peeled and cubed
1 English cucumber
1/4 pound feta, cubed
1 cup balsamic vinegar (reduced to 1/4 cup)
1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped
1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped
Cracked black pepper to taste
1/8 tsp. coarse sea salt
