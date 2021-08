HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Looking for a fun way to keep your kids entertained, active, and learning for the rest of the summer? National Geographic launched the Planet Possible Family Challenge, a series to inspire families to get outside and explore the amazing biodiversity of microhabitats and then empower children to take steps to protect them. Allyson Shaw joins us to share the details and show us how to make our own bee garden!

Go to https://www.nationalgeographic.com/family to learn more!