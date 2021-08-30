Making a Summer Panzanella Salad with Chef Jacqui on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Summertime is coming to an end, but many gardens are still producing those delicious summertime tomatoes! Chef Jacqui joins us with a recipe for Summer Panzanella Salad using fresh veggies and herbs!

RECIPE:

4 ounces ciabatta or baguette, preferably stale, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 3 cups)

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, more to taste

¾ teaspoon kosher sea salt, more to taste

2 pounds very ripe tomatoes, preferably a mix of varieties and colors

8 ounces Ciliegine mozzarella or Pearl mozzarella

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

2 garlic cloves, grated to a paste

2 tablespoons White Apricot Vinegar from Savor the Olive in Va Beach, more to taste

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

Black pepper, to taste

½ cup thinly sliced English cucumber

½ cup basil leaves, chiffonade

¼ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon capers, drained

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spread the bread cubes on a rimmed baking sheet and toss with 2 tablespoons oil and a pinch of salt. Bake until they are dried out and pale golden brown at the edges, about 7 to 15 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.

Cut tomatoes into bite-size pieces and transfer to a large bowl. Add mozzarella, onions, garlic paste, 1 tablespoon vinegar, thyme, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss to coat and set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar, the mustard, 1/4 teaspoon salt and some black pepper to taste. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the remaining 4 tablespoons olive oil until the mixture is thickened. Stir in cucumbers, basil and parsley.

Add bread cubes, cucumber mixture and capers to the tomatoes and toss well. Let sit for at least 30 minutes and up to 4 hours before serving. Toss with a little more olive oil, vinegar and salt if needed just before serving.

Go to cookingwithjacqui.com for more!