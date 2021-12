HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The vast majority of older adults in the Virginia Beach area, and across the country for that matter, want to live at home as long as possible. But aging gracefully in place is challenging for everyone involved – not only for the older person but also for their loved ones. Paige Wilson, founder and CEO of Naborforce, explains how aging in place can be safe and enjoyable.

