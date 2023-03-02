Making dreams come true with the "Gowns For Crowns" prom dress giveaway on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Prom is often a major highlight of the high school experience, but it can also be prohibitively expensive for many families in our community. Candace Credle and Tamiya Davis join Coast Live to discuss the 3rd annual "Gowns for Crowns" giveaway, an event that provides free prom dresses to hundreds of students, supported by the Nansemond River High School DECA Chapter.

If you are interested in donating a dress for the giveaway, they are accepting gently worn, "like new," prom dresses that are free of any damage. Donations may be dropped off or mailed to:

Nansemond River High School

3301 Nansemond Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434

No donations will be accepted after March 10, 2023.

All dresses are on a first come, first serve basis. Register to shop for your 2023 prom dress at the "Gowns For Crowns" Prom Dress Giveaway event by visiting bit.ly/gownsforcrowns23!