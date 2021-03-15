Making homemade onion rings with Chef Matthew on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Matthew May shows us how to make homemade onion rings with a delicious ranch dip!

Beer Battered Onion Rings with Chipotle Ranch Dip

Onion Rings (gluten free):

1 cup brown rice flour

1/2 cup corn starch

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 cup beer or ale

1 large white or yellow onion

Vegetable or canola oil for frying

Heat oil to 350-360 degrees. Peel and slice onion into 1/4 inch slices. Separate onion into single rings. Combine dry ingredients, stir to combine. Dredge onions in dry mix and lay out on sheet tray. Add beer to dry mix, whisk to combine. Using a fork or chop stick, dip onion slices into beer batter. Lift sliced onions out of batter and allow excess batter to drop off. Carefully, place battered onion slices into hot oil. Fry about 2 minutes, flipping them over once, halfway through. Remove from oil and lay on a paper towel lined sheet tray to drain excess oil. Enjoy!

Chipotle Ranch:

3/4 cup mayonnaise

3/4 cup sour cream

3 TBLS. fresh parsley, minced

1 TBLS. fresh dill, chopped

1/2 tsp. apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. chipotle powder

Combine all ingredients, stir to combine.