HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Summer is almost here! Chef Jacqui joins us with a refreshing recipe for wine slushies that are sure to be a hit at your next summer event.

Wine Slushies:

3 cups of Moscato Wine

3 Cups of light or regular Limade

2 Cups of ice

1 cup of fresh pineapple, cut into chunks

2 tbsp powdered sugar

