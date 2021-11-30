Making mashed potato cakes using Thanksgiving leftovers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Jacqui shows us how to put Thanksgiving leftovers to good use with a recipe for mashed potato cakes.

2 cups mashed potatoes

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs

1/2 lb bacon chopped and cooked crispy

1/2 scallions, sliced thin

1/2 cup diced bell pepper (about 1/2 bell pepper)

1/2 cup diced red onion

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tbsp fresh rosemary or thyme, chopped.

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients (except oil) and stir until well combined.

Heat the two tablespoons of oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat until melted.

Use ¼ cup measure to scoop out the potato mixture and add to the skillet. Use the back of a spatula to flatten the patty out so it's about 1/2" thick. Fry for about 3 minutes, or until golden brown, then flip over and cook for another 3 minutes. Remove to a plate.

Repeat with the remaining potato mixture, adding more butter to the skillet if needed.

Serve hot, topped with sour cream and chopped fresh rosemary or thyme.

Go to cookingwithjacqui.com for more!