HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Matthew May joins us with a delicious recipe for citrus brown butter seared sea scallops with pickled fennel.

Pickled fennel slaw:

1 fennel bulb with frawns (about 1/2 pound)

2 TBLS. chopped fennel frawns

1 small red onion

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 TBLS. white sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Thinly shave fennel on a mandolin or using a knife. Transfer the shaved fennel to a medium size mixing bowl. Thinly slice half the red onion and add to mixing bowl. Chop enough fennel frawns to equal 2 TBLS. Add chopped frawns to bowl. Add vinegar and sugar; stir to combine. Add salt and paper to taste. Serve chilled.

For more information visit www.matthewmay.org.