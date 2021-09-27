Making seared scallops with Chef Matthew on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Matthew May joins us with a delicious recipe for citrus brown butter seared sea scallops with pickled fennel.
Pickled fennel slaw:
1 fennel bulb with frawns (about 1/2 pound)
2 TBLS. chopped fennel frawns
1 small red onion
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1 TBLS. white sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
Thinly shave fennel on a mandolin or using a knife. Transfer the shaved fennel to a medium size mixing bowl. Thinly slice half the red onion and add to mixing bowl. Chop enough fennel frawns to equal 2 TBLS. Add chopped frawns to bowl. Add vinegar and sugar; stir to combine. Add salt and paper to taste. Serve chilled.
For more information visit www.matthewmay.org.