Making strawberry shortcakes with The Plaza on Coast Live

Posted at 3:39 PM, Feb 27, 2024
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Cristal Spellman from The Plaza in Virginia Beach joins Coast Live to show April Woodard how to make a strawberry shortcake, in honor of National Strawberry Day on February 27!

Coast Live is giving away a fun feast to help you celebrate National Strawberry Day! Enter to win an 8-inch cake (your choice), 3 dozen petit fours and a dozen cupcakes from The Plaza in Virginia Beach. Enter to win now at wtkr.com/contests.

The Plaza
Bakery-Espresso-Vibes
3762 Virginia Beach Blvd.
Birchwood Commons Shopping Center, Virginia Beach
facebook.com/plazabakery

