Making sweet summer treats with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Patrick Evans Hylton joins us with a few sweet treats!

CHEERS TO LABOR DAY WEEKEND

WITH OUR VA-BURG LEMONADE COCKTAIL

Lemonade is a drink synonymous with summerl raise a glass of our VA-Burg Lemonade to toast the last days of the season.

This refreshing cocktail is great at Labor Day Weekend cookouts. Our riff on the classic Lynchburg Lemonade showcases local spirits.

A quality lemonade - homemade is best - is the base.A good dose of Virginia bourbon or other whiskey spikes the drink. Lemon-lime seltzer lightens things up and adds a touch of effervescence.

For our cocktail, we use bourbon from Ironclad Distillery in Newport News. Here’s how to make the drink:

Make the lemonade: Start with crafting a Honey Simple Syrup by adding 1 cup honey and 1 cup water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce to a simmer and stir frequently until honey has dissolved. Remove from stove and cool. Add to a sealable glass jar and refrigerate until use, up to 1 month.

In a large pitcher add the honey syrup, 1 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice and two cups of cold water and stir. Refrigerate 45 minutes until chilled.

Make the cocktail: Fill a highball glass about 3/4 full with ice cubes. Pour in 2 ounces of lemonade, 1-1/2 ounces of whiskey, 1/2 ounce of triple sec, and stir. Fill with lemon-lime seltzer and garnish with a slice of lemon and, optionally, a sprig of mint.

Our Small Batch Bourbon comes from Ironclad Distillery; visit www.IroncladDistillery.com

BON APPETIT TO NATIONAL WAFFLE DAY

FROM OUR FRIENDS AT CAFE STELLA

It’s National Waffle Day on August 24, like we need a special day to celebrate this favorite breakfast food.

Waffles can be traced back to the ancient Greeks who cooked flat cakes between two hot metal plates. They became popular across Europe during the Middle Ages.

There are a number of types of waffles, including Belgium waffles, waffle cookies, and waffle cones. Waffles can be made into sandwiches or fashioned into desserts. Chicken and waffles are a popular dish.

Traditionally, waffles are served topped with butter and real maple syrup. Virginia is the southernmost state to produce maple syrup.

Cafe Stella in Norfolk’s Ghent offers waffles on their menu, including savory and sweet varieties. Our waffles today come from Cafe Stella.

We like to craft infused maple syrup to serve on our waffles. Here’s how to make our Perfect Pina Colada Maple Syrup:

In a small saucepan over medium heat, add 1-1/2 cup pure maple syrup, 1/2 cup shredded coconut, 3 orange slices, 3 pineapple slices, and 6 maraschino cherries. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally, and cook for about 10 minutes.

FABULOUS FOOD FIND

KAO THAI IN VIRGINIA BEACH’S HILLTOP

Care to attention and use of delicate spices are a hallmark of Thai cooking. On a recent visit to Kao Thai, located in the Hilltop Square Shopping Center in Virginia Beach, I tried a number of dishes that showcased classic flavors from this Southeast Asian cuisine.

Dishes enjoyed included:

- Tom Yum Soup, featuring slices of mushrooms, diced tomatoes, and shrimp swimming in a fragrant, seasoned broth accented with lemongrass

- Thai Spicy Eggplant, a delish offering of brilliant purple eggplant with tofu, bell peppers, onion, garlic, and basil in a chili soybean sauce

- Williamsburg Winery’s Governor’s White, a crisp, refreshing, semi-dry riesling that is great with spicy dishes

For more, www.KaoThaiVa.com

