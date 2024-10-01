Making Weight Loss Drugs Accessible on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Everyone is talking about the benefits and disadvantages of GLP-1s but the high cost and shortages are making these drugs unavailable to some in their weight loss journey. With 1 in 6 deaths in the U.S. being linked to obesity and 100-million Americans facing weight challenges, Hims & Hers is making these treatments affordable and accessible starting with frontline workers.

Hims & Hers is offering front-line heroes and a groundbreaking new offer: a 50% discount on life-changing GLP-1s weight loss medications—now accessible to the very people who give so much to all of us.

This deal applies to military members, veterans, teachers, nurses, and first responders who are protecting our health, educating our youth, and serving our communities.

Presented by:

For Hims

For Hers