Malachi Kirby of A Thousand Blows on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. One year later. Hezekiah Moscow is a shadow of the man he once was whilst Sugar Goodson is estranged from his family and drinking himself to death. Just as Wapping is about to sigh its last breath, Mary Carr bursts back into town with her loyal second, Alice Diamond.

In Mary's absence, Eliza's failed reign as Queen has seen her exiled whilst Indigo Jeremy has taken back control of the Elephants. Mary is back to reassemble the Forty Elephants and reclaim her crown. She sobers Sugar up, she has a use for him yet, and forms a reluctant alliance with Hezekiah to take down Indigo Jeremy once and for all. As always, Mary has a plan. And this time it's riskier than ever.

Star of the show, Malachi Kirby sat down with Coast's April Woodard to bring us up to date for season two.

